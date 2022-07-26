On the run for 20 years, American fugitive arrested in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An American fugitive on the run since 2001 was arrested earlier this month in B.C.’s Southern Interior, say police.

On Tuesday, Creston RCMP announced the arrest and deportation of Louis Edward Flood, who was convicted in 1997 for lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sex abuse of a child under 16 in Idaho.

Police say Flood was out on parole in 2001 after serving three years of his 18-year sentence when he went missing. They added Flood was even featured on the TV show America’s Most Wanted in 2011.

On July 13, Creston RCMP said they received information that Flood was in town. From there, police reached out to the U.S. Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections and the Idaho State Police.

“I was contacted immediately after my initial request and they provided me Flood’s records from 2001,” said Const. Dave Bickle. “They outlined how he was not complying with his parole and they provided the warrant for his arrest.

“The agencies provided a photo from 2000 which I was able to use to confirm his identity.”

Bickle then contacted Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for a removal warrant for Flood, and on July 21, Flood was remanded by CBSA to the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

Four days later, on July 25, Flood was transferred back to America, with the U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Transport taking custody of him.

“Idaho State officials indicate Flood will be serving the remaining 13 years of his sentence in prison upon his return to the U.S.A.,” said Creston RCMP.

“I never thought I’d be involved with such an interesting arrest and to have the opportunity work with so many different agencies,” said Bickle. “This is a highlight of my career.”

It’s unknown how long Flood had been in B.C., and Global News has reached out for more information.

The Creston RCMP detachment commander, Cpl. Evan Diachok, called Bickle’s work excellent.

“I’m proud of how well he worked with all these different agencies,” said Diachok.

“Everyone pulled together to get Louis Flood into custody. I would like to thank our partners in the United States and Canada Border Services for their hard work on this file.”

