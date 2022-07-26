Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after indecent acts reported in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 4:03 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into indecent acts in Brampton.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into indecent acts in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on July 21, officers received reports of indecent acts in the Kingknoll Drive and Creditstone Road area.

Police said the alleged indecent acts were captured on a home surveillance system.

Read more: Police in Newmarket, Ont., warn public of ‘ongoing’ driveway paving scam

Officers are now searching for a six-foot-tall man with a thin build and dark hair worn in a small bun.

Trending Stories

Police said he was seen wearing a white shirt, light coloured shorts and a white hat.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed a similar incident or who has surveillance footage in the area in the early morning July 18 and 21, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagpeel police tagBrampton Crime tagPRP tagIndecent Acts tagindecent act investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers