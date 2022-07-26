Police seek to identify suspect after indecent acts reported in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on July 21, officers received reports of indecent acts in the Kingknoll Drive and Creditstone Road area.

Police said the alleged indecent acts were captured on a home surveillance system.

Officers are now searching for a six-foot-tall man with a thin build and dark hair worn in a small bun.

Police said he was seen wearing a white shirt, light coloured shorts and a white hat.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed a similar incident or who has surveillance footage in the area in the early morning July 18 and 21, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.