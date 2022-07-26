Menu

Sports

Former Winnipeg Jet Mark Stuart joins Oilers coaching staff

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 2:47 pm

The Edmonton Oilers have added former NHL defenceman Mark Stuart to their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Stuart spent last season coaching at his alma mater, Colorado College.

The 38-year-old previously held a position with the Winnipeg Jets‘ American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, in 2018-19 before joining the University of Vermont staff.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets buy out contract of Mark Stuart

A first-round draft choice in 2003, Stuart played 673 games across 12 seasons in the NHL.

Stuart played six years for the Boston Bruins before getting traded to the Atlanta Thrashers, where he played for one season.

Once the team relocated to Winnipeg, he played his final six years there before competing in Germany for one season with Adler Mannheim.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
