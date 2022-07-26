Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two Maskwacis men charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault  

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:28 pm
RCMP vehicle crime scene View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP at a crime scene. Darrell Patton / Global News

Two men have been arrested after a Maskwacis, Alta., resident was killed in his home on Sunday evening.

According to an RCMP release Tuesday, two men entered the home of Mason Currie, 20, and assaulted him.  Curried died from his injuries.

The alleged attackers, Cole Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Cattleman, 22, fled the home. According to RCMP, they attacked a bystander who was calling the police. The 56-year-old victim was taken to hospital and later released.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP arrest man wanted in central Alberta shooting of teen

Maskwacis RCMP, along with a dog services unit and RCMP emergency response team, located and arrested the two suspects.

Cole and Chaz Cattleman have both been charged with one count of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Chaz was also violating parole.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate and ask anyone with information contact Maskwacis RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagMurder tagEdmonton tagSecond Degree Murder tagHome Invasion tagAggravated Assault tagMaskwacis tagMaskwacis RCMP tagMaskwacis crime tagChaz Cattleman tagCole Cattleman tagMaskwacis murder tagMason Currie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers