Two Maskwacis men charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault  

Two men have been arrested after a Maskwacis, Alta., resident was killed in his home on Sunday evening.

According to an RCMP release Tuesday, two men entered the home of Mason Currie, 20, and assaulted him. Curried died from his injuries.

The alleged attackers, Cole Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Cattleman, 22, fled the home. According to RCMP, they attacked a bystander who was calling the police. The 56-year-old victim was taken to hospital and later released.

Maskwacis RCMP, along with a dog services unit and RCMP emergency response team, located and arrested the two suspects.

Cole and Chaz Cattleman have both been charged with one count of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Chaz was also violating parole.

RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate and ask anyone with information contact Maskwacis RCMP or CrimeStoppers.