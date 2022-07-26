Menu

Politics

N.S. combines five economic development agencies into two new Crown corporations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Develop NS Responds to Safety Concerns at Queen’s Landing' Develop NS Responds to Safety Concerns at Queen’s Landing
Deborah Page with Develop Nova Scotia says the crown corporation is in the process of putting in signage at Queens Landing to mitigate the risk of accidents on and around the new stairs that lead to the Halifax Harbour. – Jul 5, 2022

The Nova Scotia government is combining five economic agencies with annual budgets totalling $100 million into two new Crown corporations.

Premier Tim Houston says the change will streamline operations and make the government more accountable for economic development decisions.

Read more: Nova Scotia to provide $10 million for new forestry sector rebate program

Nova Scotia Lands, Harbourside Commercial Park Inc., and Develop Nova Scotia will be absorbed by a new Crown corporation to be known as Build Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. and Innovacorp will become part of a new Crown corporation called Invest Nova Scotia.

The government says the CEOs of Innovacorp, Nova Scotia Business Inc., and Develop Nova Scotia will be let go with severance, but it’s unclear if more job losses will follow.

Houston says he has picked veteran businessmen Wayne Crawley and Tom Hickey to oversee the transition at Build Nova Scotia and Invest Nova Scotia, respectively, until new CEOs can be recruited.

Build Nova Scotia will assume responsibility for the estimated $2-billion redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Click to play video: 'Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects' Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects
Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects – Jul 14, 2020

Another change will see the staff and operations of the Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation integrated into the Department of Finance and Treasury Board, while Houston confirmed that work is continuing on improving the governance structure at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia.

Houston said legislation will be introduced this fall to reflect the changes to the boards and agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
