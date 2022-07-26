Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault after a week-long trial.

Virtanen was charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017. The Abbotsford, B.C., native was playing for the Canucks at the time.

In May 2021, Vancouver police launched their investigation after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint. She was 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Jake Virtanen trial hears closing arguments

Read more: Jury begins deliberations in former Canuck Jake Virtanen sex assault trial

The woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified during the trial she verbally and physically resisted Virtanen’s advances in a Vancouver hotel room.

Virtanen, who unexpectedly took the stand Thursday and Friday, told the court the complainant never raised any concerns and was an “enthusiastic participant.”

During closing arguments Monday, defence lawyers said Virtanen was a “reasonable witness” whose testimony held up under cross-examination, adding the victim’s testimony was filled with inconsistencies that were discovered under cross-examination.

They said she changed her story around consent. Under direct questioning, she said she resisted Virtanen’s attempts to kiss her but under cross-examination, she said she did consent to the kissing but drew the line at anything further.

Testimony ends in Jake Virtanen's sex assault trial Friday

Crown countered that just because the woman misremembered or didn’t remember facts from the night in question doesn’t mean the sexual assault didn’t happen.

He then called Virtanen an opportunistic witness, concocting details or using other people’s versions of events to make his own answers seem more believable.

The lawyer went on to add there is no legal requirement that the complainant’s allegations are corroborated to make them valid and her testimony alone is enough to convict if her testimony eliminates doubt.

“He is taller than her, stronger than her and had his way with her,” Crown said. “(She) was sexually assaulted. Find Jake Virtanen guilty of sexual assault.”

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies at sexual assault trial

On Friday, the Crown questioned Virtanen on his intentions the night he picked up the complainant in Vancouver and drove her to the Westin Bayshore.

Virtanen responded that he had not specifically intended for the meeting to be a hookup or for sex. He added that he didn’t know anything was going to happen, but told the court the complainant did not bring up any concerns.

The Crown asked Virtanen if he made an assumption the complainant was there for sex and answered “no,” adding that they didn’t talk about it.

Asked why he took her straight to the hotel room when there were restaurants and bars they could have gone to, Virtanen testified that they never discussed where they might go.

“You felt that you did all this work, and charmed (the complainant) to meet up and you were going to get sex no matter what,” Crown counsel asked.

“Not true,” said Virtanen.

“You felt you were owed it,” Crown counsel said.

“No,” responded Virtanen.

“You decided you were going to get sex even if she said no,” Crown counsel added.

“She didn’t say no… never,” Virtanen told the court.

Following the launch of the police investigation in 2021, the Canucks placed Virtanen on leave and his contract was bought out the following month. He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. It is also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

More to come.