City of Saskatoon applies for Provincial Disaster Assistance following flash floods

Those who dealt with flash flooding late last month are one step closer to receiving disaster relief after Monday’s city council meeting.
Up to 75 mm of rain gathered in some areas of Saskatoon, causing homes and businesses to flood on June 20.
However, when those affected turned towards the provincial government for financial help, they released that Saskatoon was not on the list for the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).
The program covers uninsurable damage caused by severe weather events.
Cindy Yelland, head of the City’s Solicitor’s Office mentioned there is a plan in the works for residents, but it has to go through city council first.
“In order for individual citizens to receive assistance under this program, the City of Saskatoon must request by resolution of council that the City of Saskatoon be designated an Eligible Assistance Area (EAA). Our office has already submitted an application to the PDAP program for this event,” said Yelland.
Councillor Bev Dubois asked on behalf of her constituents what the best process would be once the application is approved.
Once the application is approved, Yelland said their office will work to ensure private land owners will be aware that they are able to access the program.
Yelland added, “I think likely the best process is a multi-pronged approach. So we can certainly provide councillors with some information so that if they wanted to pass it along to their ward constituents they could. We will also have application forms probably available at the information desk at City Hall.”
Yelland mentioned their office received around 18 calls from residents and those calls will be followed up once they have been approved.
Citizens will need an event specific application form in order to apply off of the government’s website.
Mayor Charlie Clark said, “This is an important step for the residents who have been affected.”
City council unanimously approved the recommendation for the City of Saskatoon to put through the application process.
