Crime

Man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont. to be tried elsewhere

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 3:48 pm
Mourners visit the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont., on June 8, 2021. The June 6, 2021, attack left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins. View image in full screen
Mourners visit the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont., on June 8, 2021. The June 6, 2021, attack left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins. Geoff Robins

The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be held in a different city.

An Ontario judge has ruled that a change of venue is warranted in the case of Nathaniel Veltman.

Read more: Case surrounding London, Ont. attack on Muslim family now resumes Sept. 22

The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

Trending Stories

Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021.

Read more: London, Ont. attack: Cards, gifts, prayers, gatherings cap tragic week

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

His case will be heading straight to trial without a preliminary inquiry.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
