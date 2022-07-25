Defence minister ‘disturbed’ after Tomb of the Unknown Solider desecrated with flag

Send this page to someone via email

Defence Minister Anita Anand says she’s “disturbed” by images circulating online, in which a man can be seen desecrating the Tomb of the Unknown Solider with a flag.

The flag, a blend of both the Canadian and American flags, can be seen spread on top of the monument in downtown Ottawa in screengrabs circulated on Twitter that appear to be from a since-deleted TikTok video.

View image in full screen A flag on top of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is seen in this screenshot. Twitter/DisrespectedThe

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider commemorates all of the Canadian war dead whose bodies were never recovered. The monument is a hallowed space in the nation’s capital, and marks the site of Ottawa’s annual Remembrance Day events.

“I am disturbed by yesterday’s events at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Anand wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“The right to protest is something those honoured at the Tomb sacrificed their lives for, however the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful.”

The screenshots of the desecration don’t show what is being protested. However, the Twitter user, who shared the images under the handle @DisrespectedThe, claimed to be a part of a TikTok livestream, and said his friend was “honouring” the memorial.

I was honored to be a part of a live video on TikTok with a friend of mine from Canada while he honored the tomb of the unknown soldier with an American and a Canadian flag. Absolutely spectacular! pic.twitter.com/abr0vHaapJ — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇺🇸 (@DisrespectedThe) July 25, 2022

This wasn’t the first time the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been desecrated in recent months.

During the early days of the so-called “freedom convoy” protests, individuals could be seen urinating against the National War Memorial and a woman danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The woman was later identified, but was not criminally charged.

It’s unclear whether the men seen desecrating the monument on Sunday were affiliated with this protest.