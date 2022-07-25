Cobourg man bites security guard at Peterborough Regional Health Centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident at the hospital in Peterborough on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre about an aggressive man.

Officers learned that the man had been asked to leave the premises but refused to do so.

Police say several hospital security guards attempted to arrest the man. During the arrest the man bit one of the guards, police said.

A 53-year-old Cobourg man was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 16.

Other weekend assault incidents reported by Peterborough police:

On Friday evening a City of Kawartha Lakes man, 25, was charged with domestic assault, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order. Police say the arrest came after the man was accused of assaulting a former partner at a residence in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Marsdale Drive. The woman declined medical treatment for her minor injuries. The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

A Peterborough man, 33, was arrested for spousal assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm following an incident with a woman in the Jackson Creek Park area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the two got into a verbal argument. Officers learned of a previous incident that had been physical. The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

A Peterborough woman, 21, was arrested for uttering threats and failure to comply with an undertaking on Friday afternoon. She was accused of attempting to get into a residence and threatening a man who is currently on conditions not to communicate with the woman. He called police, who took the woman into custody. She appeared in court on Saturday.