Crime

Person with serious injuries found at Cobourg intersection: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:38 pm
Cobourg Police Service located an individual with serious injuries early on July 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service located an individual with serious injuries early on July 19, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a person suffering from serious injuries was found at an intersection early Tuesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Walton Street at King Street East where they found an injured individual.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital by paramedics. Police did not state if the victim was male or female or provide an age.

Read more: 1 charged, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

“The circumstances of how the individual sustained the injuries are unknown,” police stated Tuesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance footage of the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

