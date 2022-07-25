Menu

Canada

Nathan MacKinnon says Stanley Cup parade to be in Halifax, not Cole Harbour

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 8:17 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 25' Global News Morning Halifax: July 25
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s Nathan MacKinnon is set to bring the Stanley Cup home this summer, but says the date is still a secret.

In an interview with the Maritimes-based High Button Sports podcast, MacKinnon said the cup will be coming to Halifax for a parade, and a date has been set.

“My mom used to work for the city so she’s meeting with the mayor… just trying to figure out the routes and everything,” said the Cole Harbour native.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the parade will likely go around Citadel Hill, on Brunswick Street and pass the City Hall in Halifax.

Read more: Nathan MacKinnon to bring the Stanley Cup back to Nova Scotia

MacKinnon said though Cole Harbour “means the world” to him, Halifax is where he played junior with the Mooseheads and built a strong connection with the city.

“I’m excited for people to come out and check out the cup,” he said.

The Colorado Avalanche won on June 26, after MacKinnon fought hard to win the series against Tampa Bay, the previous Stanley Cup champion.

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Halifax was five years ago, when Sydney Crosby won with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— With files from Jesse Huot. 

