Nathan MacKinnon says Stanley Cup parade to be in Halifax, not Cole Harbour

Nova Scotia’s Nathan MacKinnon is set to bring the Stanley Cup home this summer, but says the date is still a secret.

In an interview with the Maritimes-based High Button Sports podcast, MacKinnon said the cup will be coming to Halifax for a parade, and a date has been set.

“My mom used to work for the city so she’s meeting with the mayor… just trying to figure out the routes and everything,” said the Cole Harbour native.

Nathan MacKinnon keeping his cup parade date a secret… 👀 pic.twitter.com/67XPKEForQ — High Button Sports (@thehighbutton) July 25, 2022

He said the parade will likely go around Citadel Hill, on Brunswick Street and pass the City Hall in Halifax.

MacKinnon said though Cole Harbour “means the world” to him, Halifax is where he played junior with the Mooseheads and built a strong connection with the city.

“I’m excited for people to come out and check out the cup,” he said.

The Colorado Avalanche won on June 26, after MacKinnon fought hard to win the series against Tampa Bay, the previous Stanley Cup champion.

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Halifax was five years ago, when Sydney Crosby won with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— With files from Jesse Huot.