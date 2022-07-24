Man at large following firearms incident in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP are looking for an allegedly violent man following a firearms complaint Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m. Vernon RCMP responded to a weapons complaint outside of a residential building in the 3700-block of 27th Avenue.

“A female victim at the location told responding officers that an altercation had taken place between her and a man in the parking lot at the location,” said Vernon Const. Chris Terleski in a press release.

“During the altercation the man produced what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly pointed it at her. The incident ended when the man walked away and the victim was able to call 911.”

Members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the RCMP Police Dog Services swarmed the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, who was possibly still armed.

“Despite an exhaustive search, the suspect has not yet been located and police are turning to the public for their assistance in locating the man,” said Terleski.

47-year old Michael Hans Bopfinger is wanted for assault, uttering threats and a number of firearms related offences.

He is described as:

Height: 5’9” (177cm)

Weight: 300 lbs (136kg)

Blue eyes

Shaved head

Full beard

RCMP say Bopfinger is considered violent and should not be approached. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.