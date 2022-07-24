Kelowna’s Jerome Blake helps Canada take gold at worlds

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Jerome Blake has assisted Canada bring home gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The Canadian quartet of Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown and Blake took the top spot in the men’s 4×100-metre relay on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool experience, you know, especially after so many years not winning global titles — like not winning in terms of winning a gold medal,” said Canadian track and field athlete Jerome Blake.

The quartet set a new Canadian record, clocking 37.48 seconds, beating the United States, at 37.55 seconds.

“While we were at the Olympics, we really wanted to win, but I feel like it just wasn’t the right time or right place. I feel like we were in the right place here in Eugene, Oregon and the team just clicked, and we just did what we needed to do,” said Blake.

Blake moved from Jamaica to Kelowna in 2013 and competed in track and field throughout the Okanagan.

“That’s where my mom lives today. That’s where two brothers live still. So Kelowna is home and, you know, that’s where my heart lies today,” said Blake.

“It feels pretty good to say this little kid from Kelowna did it.”