Environment

Where to cool off? South Okanagan communities plan for hot weather

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 2:24 pm
Penticton is expected to surpass 30 degrees this week. View image in full screen
Penticton is expected to surpass 30 degrees this week.

With hot temperatures arriving in the South Okanagan this week, many communities are taking steps to make sure residents have the opportunity to cool down.

The Town of Osoyoos has opened cooling centres at the Sonora Community Centre and Sun Bowl Arena.

“During an extreme heat event, select facilities may be open as Cooling Centers for those wanting to drop in to cool off or access cleaner air during regular hours,” read the Osoyoos press release.

Read more: B.C. ready to use new warnings as heat wave approaches, minister says

The Sonora Community Center will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Sun Bowl Arena will be open starting July 25, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, ASK Wellness Society released a list of local organizations in Penticton that will be helping residents and the community’s most vulnerable stay cool.

Organizations offering water, snacks, harm reduction, and additional medical resources:

  • One Sky Outreach and Peers mobile teams
  • South Okanagan Women in Need Society Mobile Outreach
  • Martin St. Mental Health Substance Use Clinic
  • South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
  • Penticton and area Overdose Prevention Society Bus

In addition, Penticton and District Society for Community Living will be offering low-barrier shelter and the Penticton Community Soupateria Outreach will be providing lunch meals.

The City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe as well.

“We learned a lot last year from the heat dome. Though temperatures aren’t expected to reach those levels, it is best to be prepared,” said the mayor of Penticton, John Vassilaki, in a press release.

“Please drink plenty of water, wear a hat and use sunscreen, stay in the shade, go for a dip in our lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors, and neighbours. Together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable summer.”

The city says there are several publicly accessible water sources available throughout the community.

“Penticton bylaw officers and community safety officers will have bottled water for those needing a cool drink,” read the city press release.

Despite temperatures expected to surpass 30 degrees this week, it is unclear if Penticton plans to open cooling centres.

Click to play video: 'Emergency rooms at Okanagan hospitals seeing increase in patients due to heat wave' Emergency rooms at Okanagan hospitals seeing increase in patients due to heat wave
Emergency rooms at Okanagan hospitals seeing increase in patients due to heat wave – Jun 29, 2021
