Gardiner Expressway crash sends 3 to hospital: Toronto police

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Gardiner Expressway, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a collision involving multiple vehicles was reported around 11:28 a.m. Sunday.

Police, fire and paramedics all responded to the incident in the Gardiner Expressway’s eastbound lane near Grand Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three people were injured. One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Another two patients were taken to a trauma centre. One woman and a man were both in serious-but-stable condition, paramedics said.

