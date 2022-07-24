Fire breaks out near Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out near the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Saturday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the 1800 Block of Country Club Drive.

“Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back-side balcony of a [six] story residential apartment building that was difficult to access,” said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Jarret Dais.

“Crews made an interior attack to the [sixth] floor using the standpipe water system. Two suites had to be breached on the [fifth] and [sixth] floor to extinguish fire.”

No residents were home in either unit when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

There was extensive water damage from the sprinkler system. Ten crew members and two engines remain on scene.

