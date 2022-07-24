Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out near Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 12:40 pm
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A fire broke out near the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna Saturday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the 1800 Block of Country Club Drive.

“Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back-side balcony of a [six] story residential apartment building that was difficult to access,” said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Jarret Dais.
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna lakeside fire' West Kelowna lakeside fire
West Kelowna lakeside fire
“Crews made an interior attack to the [sixth] floor using the standpipe water system. Two suites had to be breached on the [fifth] and [sixth] floor to extinguish fire.”
Story continues below advertisement

No residents were home in either unit when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

Trending Stories

There was extensive water damage from the sprinkler system. Ten crew members and two engines remain on scene.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna firefighters douse car fire on Harvey Avenue' Kelowna firefighters douse car fire on Harvey Avenue
Kelowna firefighters douse car fire on Harvey Avenue – Jun 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagApartment Fire tagKelowna Fire Department tagStructure Fire tagWater Damage tagokanagan golf club tagCountry Club Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers