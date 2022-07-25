Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Is today’s music actually quite terrible?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 25, 2022 8:00 am
Cardi B attends West Hollywood's Pride Parade. View image in full screen
Cardi B attends West Hollywood's Pride Parade. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

There’s been much written over the last six months opining on the quality of current music with the overwhelming consensus being that it’s, well, just not very good when compared to music of the past. And it’s not just older people railing against the music of the young. (I go through much of that writing here.)

I once read “every generation has a biological right to believe that the music of their youth is the greatest music ever made.” But does that still hold true today?

Take a moment to read that linked article and then let me know what your thoughts are.

