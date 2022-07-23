Menu

Canada

Price of gas in Kelowna drops below $2 a litre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 7:38 pm
Gas prices View image in full screen
On Saturday, some gas stations in Kelowna were showing prices of $1.999, something not seen since mid-May. GMH

For the first time in weeks, the price for a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan is below two dollars.

On Saturday, some gas stations in Kelowna were showing prices of $1.999, something not seen since mid-May.

According to GasBuddy, a handful of stations had prices just below the $2 mark, with Costco at $1.899 and another station at $1.979. Some, however, were still in lockstep at $2.059, the price seen for most of July.

Read more: Gas prices in much of Southern Ontario set to drop on Friday, Saturday: Analyst

In the South Okanagan, Penticton mirrored Kelowna, with some stations at $1.999 and others between $2.059 and $2.089.

Further south, though, most stations were above the two-dollar mark. Oliver stations ranged from $2.069 to $2.129, with stations in Osoyoos mostly at $2.019. One station in Okanagan Falls was at $1.999.

In the North Okanagan, where prices have been much cheaper this year, Vernon stations mostly ranged from $1.909 to $1.959.

In the Shuswap region, Salmon Arm’s prices were comparable to Vernon, with most stations around $1.939.

However, to the northeast in Revelstoke, GasBuddy’s website had station prices of $2.149, though one was at $1.979.

Contrary to all this are the prices in the Lower Mainland, where motorists there pay an extra 18.5 cents per litre.

Despite that extra tax layer, South Coast prices on Saturday afternoon ranged from $1.859 in Chilliwack to $1.999 in Vancouver, with most stations at $1.949.

In Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton prices were mostly between $1.769 and $1.819.

Further east, Toronto prices ranged from $1.679 to $1.749, with Montreal between $1.819 and $1.899.

To view gas prices in your community, visit GasBuddy.

