Teenager arrested after man, 18, fatally stabbed in Toronto: police

A teenager has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West in the early hours of July 8.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a victim behind a commercial plaza in the area who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts without success, police said.

According to officers, there was a large group of people at a party held at a lounge nearby. At around 12:28 a.m., there was a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

The victim was identified as Auptin Abedini-Senoubari, 18, from Richmond Hill.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Vaughan in York Region. They arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said the boy appeared in court on Saturday by video link.

