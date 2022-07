Girl, 14, drowns at water park in Quebec’s Laurentians region

Send this page to someone via email

POINTE-CALUMET, Que. — A water park in Quebec’s Laurentians region is closed today after a 14-year-old girl drowned at its facility.

Emergency services were called to the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet at around 5 p.m. Friday, where they took the girl to hospital after lifeguards first tried to revive her.

Local police say they believe the girl drowned after heading down a slide that emptied into a small lake.

They say the teen was at the park with her two adult sisters, who contacted the park’s lifeguards when she didn’t reappear.

Deux-Montagnes police spokesman Jean-Philippe Labbe says the death is believed to be accidental, and there is nothing to suggest negligence or a criminal act.

The water park said on its Facebook page that its entire team is in mourning and it’s offering support to employees affected by the tragedy.