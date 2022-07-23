Menu

Canada

Body of woman, 54, pulled from water near Port Burwell, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 23, 2022 2:29 pm
OPP marine unit. View image in full screen
OPP marine unit. Central Region OPP/Twitter

OPP say the body of a woman has been recovered at a marina in Port Burwell.

Police say they responded to a report of a missing person shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The missing person was last seen around 2 p.m. that day at a marina on Bridge Street.

Read more: OPP identify victim in fatal capsized canoe incident on Lake Huron

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., emergency crews found the body of the missing person in the water close to the marina.

OPP say attempts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Cindy Stolk of Vienna, Ont.

Read more: Police investigating after 70-year-old woman drowns at Wasaga Beach

Police say a post-mortem will be conducted at a London hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

