OPP identify victim in fatal capsized canoe incident on Lake Huron

Michael Shawnoo, 36, of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, Ont., has been identified as the victim of a fatal canoeing incident on Lake Huron earlier this week.

Shawnoo was one of two people aboard a canoe in Lake Huron near Ipperwash Beach when it capsized late Wednesday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County was contacted about the canoe at around 11 a.m.

Police, along with members of the public, the Canadian Coast Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard and several other emergency services, responded to the incident and provided aid when the two paddlers were seen in the water.

Both victims were pulled from the water and transported to hospital.

One of the paddlers had been in serious, but stable condition and police said on Friday that they’ve since been released.

The other, Shawnoo, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Shawnoo’s family has since launched a GoFundMe that looks to temporarily cover living expenses for his loved ones.

“Our family is beyond devastated. But I think of his partner and children. Mike had his fiancee Hailey and four children that he provided for,” wrote Shawnoo’s cousin, Nadine Shawnoo-Buchanan, on the fundraiser’s webpage.

“He was a devoted family man, role model and community member of the Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation.”

As of Friday afternoon, more than $17,500 had been raised for Shawnoo’s family.