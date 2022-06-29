Police investigating after 70-year-old woman drowns at Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman drowned at Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday at around 10:41 a.m., a woman who was wading in the water a short distance from the shore in Beach Area 6 began to show “signs of distress.”

Police said witnesses attempted to help her.

“Several Good Samaritans assisted in a rescue and were able to bring her to shore,” a news release reads. “They began CPR on the female in an attempt to revive her.”

According to police, officers, fire and emergency services and paramedics attended the scene and attempted live saving measures.

“Despite all efforts, the 70-year-old female, a resident from Wasaga Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.