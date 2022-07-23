Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Heat warnings continue for Toronto, parts of southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto communities most vulnerable to heat exposure' Toronto communities most vulnerable to heat exposure
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto researcher is honing in on the impact of heat exposure on communities across the city. Shallima Maharaj has more on their findings.

Heat warnings issued for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario are set to continue through Saturday to Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

A warning updated at 11:15 a.m. for the City of Toronto said daytime temperatures would be in the low 30s, with humidex values approaching 40C both Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, the agency said.

Warnings were issued for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, Durham and the areas around Sarnia — Lambton, Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto researchers examine how to adapt to extreme heat

“The heat event is expected to end Sunday night with slightly cooler temperatures expected on Monday after the passage of a cold front,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

The public was reminded to stay hydrated and check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Heat warnings are issued when “very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagHeat Warning tagSouthern Ontario tagextreme heat tagHumidex tagToronto Heat Warning tagheat warning ontario tagSouthern Ontario heatwave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers