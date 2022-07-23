Heat warnings continue for Toronto, parts of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Heat warnings issued for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario are set to continue through Saturday to Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

A warning updated at 11:15 a.m. for the City of Toronto said daytime temperatures would be in the low 30s, with humidex values approaching 40C both Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, the agency said.

Warnings were issued for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, Durham and the areas around Sarnia — Lambton, Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

“The heat event is expected to end Sunday night with slightly cooler temperatures expected on Monday after the passage of a cold front,” Environment Canada said.

The public was reminded to stay hydrated and check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Heat warnings are issued when “very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”