Toronto police confirm 2nd arrest related to fatal east end shooting

Police have arrested a woman wanted for accessory after the fact to murder following a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end.
Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.
A woman was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.
On July 22, at around 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Chelsey Mais, 29, and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder, according to Toronto police.
She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.
Toronto police previously arrested Nicholas Hirsch, 26, from Toronto. He was charged with first-degree murder, police said.
