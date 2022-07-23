Toronto police confirm 2nd arrest related to fatal east end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a woman wanted for accessory after the fact to murder following a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.

A woman was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.

On July 22, at around 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Chelsey Mais, 29, and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder, according to Toronto police.

She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Toronto police previously arrested Nicholas Hirsch, 26, from Toronto. He was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

View image in full screen Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and 29-year-old Chelsey Mais have both been arrested, police say. TPS/Handout