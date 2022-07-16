Menu

Crime

Police arrest man, 26, after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 2:13 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.

A woman — 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant — was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.

Read more: 2 wanted following fatal Gerrard Street shooting: Toronto police

On Saturday, police announced they had arrested Nicholas Hirsch, 26, from Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Hirsch is due to appear in court on Saturday.

Police said they continue to search for Chelsey Mais, a 29-year-old woman. She is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder, Toronto police said.

