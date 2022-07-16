Police arrest man, 26, after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end.
Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.
A woman — 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant — was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.
On Saturday, police announced they had arrested Nicholas Hirsch, 26, from Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.
Hirsch is due to appear in court on Saturday.
Police said they continue to search for Chelsey Mais, a 29-year-old woman. She is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder, Toronto police said.
