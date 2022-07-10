2 wanted following fatal Gerrard Street shooting: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man and a woman in relation to a Toronto homicide investigation.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.

A woman was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people in their 20s. Nicholas Hirsch, 25, is wanted for first degree murder, police said. Chelsey Mais, a 29-year-old woman, is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said both are considered to be armed and dangerous. “Do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said.