Crime

2 wanted following fatal Gerrard Street shooting: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 10:14 am
Arrest warrants have been issued for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29. View image in full screen
Arrest warrants have been issued for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29. TPS/Handout

Police are searching for a man and a woman in relation to a Toronto homicide investigation.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to 1910 Gerrard Street East, near its intersection with Woodbine Avenue.

A woman was in the parking lot behind 1910 Gerrard Street East when a suspect shot her, police say.

Read more: 33-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto homicide

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Crant.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people in their 20s. Nicholas Hirsch, 25, is wanted for first degree murder, police said. Chelsey Mais, a 29-year-old woman, is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said both are considered to be armed and dangerous. “Do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said.

