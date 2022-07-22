Calls for tougher lifeguarding rules after pool scare

Send this page to someone via email

A scare at an apartment complex in East Kildonan Thursday has renewed calls for tougher safety rules.

A child was sent to hospital in critical condition after Winnipeg paramedics were called to the Concord Gardens complex after an incident in the pool area.

The property manager tells Global News they are aware the child is no longer in critical condition, but does not know the extent of the child’s injuries as they’re waiting for the police investigation to be complete.

READ MORE: Child in critical condition after emergency at apartment complex pool in Winnipeg

Manitoba’s current public health regulations do not typically require lifeguards at apartment buildings or hotel pools, something experts say needs to change.

“Lifesaving Society has been advocating that the places that need lifeguards should be expanded because we know that lifeguarded locations are safer.” said Christopher Love, Water Smart Coordinator at Lifesaving Society Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our drowning statistics for over thirty years at this point have shown that lifeguarded facilites are much safer, the number of drowning fatalities and injuries are much lower.”

The province tells Global News there are already extensive rules and safeguards in place. Both private and semi-public rules for pools are listed under the Public Health Act.

READ MORE: Lac du Bonnet RCMP search for man presumed drowned in Winnipeg River

Love is also raising concerns during Drowning Prevention Awareness Week.

“Don’t go swimming alone, we say that for open water but it goes equally as well for a pool of any sort,” Love said.

“And if you go go with a friend or a buddy so if you get in to trouble they can help.”