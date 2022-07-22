Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

Mama moose and two calves caught on video in remote B.C. community

Residents in a remote community in northern B.C. received a surprise recently when a mama moose and two babies were spotted taking a stroll.

The trio was spotted in Laxgalts’ap, a community that is about two hours north of Terrace.

Usually, a moose has a single calf with only about 10 to 20 per cent of adults cows producing twins.

B.C. man watches luggage go on whirlwind European tour without him courtesy of AirTags

Carl Cooper was eagerly anticipating an adventure when he boarded a flight from Kelowna, B.C., to London, England, where his multi-country vacation was set to begin.

He just wasn’t expecting that his summer romp through Europe would include following his luggage through an online app as it embarked on an entirely different trip that included a pitstop in Iceland’s capital, a stranger’s house in small town England and, eventually, a police visit before being delivered back into his hands.

A ‘bear-y’ happy birthday for Grouse Mountain’s Grinder and Coola

Grouse Mountain’s resident Grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, turned 21 on Saturday and celebrated with a “bear-thday fun-draiser.”

The “bear-y” exciting event featured exclusive activities and educational programs to raise awareness and support for Grinder and Coola’s wild cousins.

Celebrating Springer: It’s been 20 years since the orca was captured and released in B.C.

It has been 20 years since teams from British Columbia and Washington State worked together to rescue an orphaned orca named Springer.

She was the first orca to have been captured and then successfully re-integrated into her pod, and the anniversary of her rescue will be celebrated with events in Telegraph Cove from July 22 to 24.

Childhood dream comes true for South Vancouver man

A surprise announcement at the Vancouver Police Department and our Global News camera crew was there to capture it. A little boy’s dreams finally came true – 13 years after Global News first told you about him.