Environment

Mama moose and two calves caught on video in remote B.C. community

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Moose and two calves trot through B.C. village' Moose and two calves trot through B.C. village
WATCH: A reminder recently in a community in northern B.C. that nature is never too far away.

Residents in a remote community in northern B.C. received a surprise recently when a mama moose and two babies were spotted taking a stroll.

The trio was spotted in Laxgalts’ap, a community that is about two hours north of Terrace.

Local resident Mel Leeson saw the moose out for the walk.

He first noticed a teenager walking quickly away from the street – she kept looking back at something. That’s when Mel drove down the street and saw the moose and her two calves trotting through the village.

Click to play video: 'Young moose becomes celebrity in Cranbrook' Young moose becomes celebrity in Cranbrook
Young moose becomes celebrity in Cranbrook – Jan 13, 2022

Moose are found all across the interior of the province but are most abundant in the central and sub-boreal interior, the northern boreal mountains, and the boreal plains of northeastern British Columbia, according to the government.

There are about 170,000 moose in the province with 70 per cent of the population living in northern B.C.

Moose are not animals that form social bonds and the only lasting bond is between a mother and calf, which lasts for a year, according to the government’s fact sheet.

Moose mate from September to November and give birth in late May or June. Usually, a moose has a single calf with only about 10 to 20 per cent of adults cows producing twins.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
