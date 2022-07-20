Mama moose and two calves caught on video in remote B.C. community

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a remote community in northern B.C. received a surprise recently when a mama moose and two babies were spotted taking a stroll.

The trio was spotted in Laxgalts’ap, a community that is about two hours north of Terrace.

Local resident Mel Leeson saw the moose out for the walk.

He first noticed a teenager walking quickly away from the street – she kept looking back at something. That’s when Mel drove down the street and saw the moose and her two calves trotting through the village.

Moose are found all across the interior of the province but are most abundant in the central and sub-boreal interior, the northern boreal mountains, and the boreal plains of northeastern British Columbia, according to the government.

There are about 170,000 moose in the province with 70 per cent of the population living in northern B.C.

Moose are not animals that form social bonds and the only lasting bond is between a mother and calf, which lasts for a year, according to the government’s fact sheet.

Moose mate from September to November and give birth in late May or June. Usually, a moose has a single calf with only about 10 to 20 per cent of adults cows producing twins.