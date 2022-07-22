Menu

Politics

Conservative party concludes it had evidence to oust Patrick Brown from leadership race

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Analysis of Patrick Brown’s campaign for re-election, Conservative leadership race' Analysis of Patrick Brown’s campaign for re-election, Conservative leadership race
After Patrick Brown announced his plans to run for a second term as mayor of Brampton, Conservative strategist Andrew Brander joins Antony Robart to discuss Brown’s future, as well as the ongoing Conservative leadership race.

A Conservative committee reviewing Patrick Brown‘s disqualification from the Tory leadership race has concludes the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.

Its decision contains new allegations Brown used money orders to purchase memberships and allowed non-compliant membership sales through a portal.

Click to play video: 'Patrick Brown: ‘It’s impossible’ for federal Conservatives to have a free, fair leadership race ‘at this point’' Patrick Brown: ‘It’s impossible’ for federal Conservatives to have a free, fair leadership race ‘at this point’
Patrick Brown: ‘It’s impossible’ for federal Conservatives to have a free, fair leadership race ‘at this point’

Brown’s legal counsel had filed a notice of appeal after the party’s leadership election organizing committee voted to remove him based on a recommendation from its chief returning officer.

A dispute resolution appeals committee had to decide whether the officer possessed the needed evidence to recommend Brown be removed.

It says evidence included allegations Brown allowed more than 500 non-compliant membership sales and used money orders to purchase 265 memberships.

The committee also says Brown offered an “excuse” when presented with an allegation that a long-time party organizer had been paid for work on his campaign by a third-party corporation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
