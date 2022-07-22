Prominent B.C. LGBTQ+ advocacy group hit with cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

A prominent Vancouver-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group said Friday that it has been the target of a cyberattack.

Qmunity, a non-profit group that offers a variety of resources and supports to the community, said the attack appeared to have started on July 20, targeting its website.

Thank you for your patience as we continue working in response to this cyber-attack. Programs & services will continue to run as normal. pic.twitter.com/UjXXGU0bNU — QMUNITY (@QMUNITY) July 22, 2022

“We’ve been assured that no client data and personal information have been leaked or compromised as a part of the hack,” the organization said in a social media post.

The group said it was working to fully resolve the issue, and that it was mindful of how important safe and accessible online spaces, programs and services are for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This attack on our website is an important reminder of this, and the continuation of threats that exist to safe & accessible 2SLGBTQIA+ online spaces,” it said.

Qmunity said its programs and services were operating as normal, and that anyone unable to access the website should contact staff by email if they have questions.

The cyberattack comes amid an uptick in threats against the LGBTQ+ community in Canada and the United States.

In June, a family-friendly drag event at a Victoria cafe was cancelled after receiving phone calls threatening violence.

