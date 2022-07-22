Elks look for 1st win streak of the season Friday vs. Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks’ overall record isn’t glowing, sitting at 2-4. However, two of those wins have come in their last three games.

The Elks will look to string together back-to-back wins on Friday night when they host the reigning Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks erased a 19-point third-quarter deficit last Thursday night in Montreal en route to a 32-31 win over the Alouettes.

The Elks forced three turnovers in the game, which led to 17 points by the Elks offence. Head coach Chris Jones says the number one reason his team has won two of their last three games is their ability to win the turnover battle.

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on the reasons his team has won two of their last three games

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius will look to build on his first start of the season last week against the Bombers.

Last week, Cornelius passed for 230 yards, with 128 of those yards coming in the second half. Cornelius completed 79 per cent of his pass attempts in the second half.

Overall, he attacked the Alouettes defence in the 10 to 19 yard range going 9 of 13. His favourite target, Elks leading receiver Kenny Lawler, caught seven passes for 92 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season.

Lawler is fifth in the CFL in receiving with 384 yards and will face his former team in the Bombers for the first time on Friday night.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on losing Derel Walker and Kai Locksley in the receiving core

The Elks are dealing with more injuries as linebacker Tre Watson (knee) and defensive tackle Nick Coe (hamstring) have been placed on the six-game injured list. The news is better for receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) and receiver/quarterback Kai Locksley (hamstring) — both are out for Friday’s game but have been placed on the team’s one-game injured list.

Quarterback Tre Ford will also sit out another game because of a knee injury suffered two weeks ago in a game against the Calgary Stampeders. All three should be back after the team’s bye week.

The Elks will get some healthy players back as linebacker Nyles Morgan and defensive back/returner Duron Carter will play their first game of the 2022 CFL season.

Morgan will start at middle linebacker — he was the Elks nominee for league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award. Carter suffered a small break in his ankle on Day 2 of training camp in May; he will return kick-offs and punts.

New Edmonton Elks running back Maleek Irons says he’s enjoying life with his new team so far

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Maleek Irons (fullback: Ante Milanovich-Litre)

Offensive line: Tony Washington, David Foucault, David Beard, Mark Korte, Martez Ivey

Receivers: Hakeem Butler, Kenny Lawler, Emmaneul Arceneaux, Caleb Holley, Mike Jones

Defence

Defensive line: Thomas Cositgan, Makana Henry, Keisean Lucier-South, Matthew Thomas

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Jeawon Taylor

Defensive backs: Malik Sonnier, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Treston Decoud, Rapheal Leonard

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 5:30 p.m. The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell with analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.