Kenny Lawler named Edmonton Elks top performer; Wall of Honour adds 3 new names

Edmonton Elks receiver Kenny Lawler on Tuesday was named a CFL top performer for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League.

Lawler caught seven passes for 92 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season in the Elks 32-31 win over the Montreal Alouettes last Thursday.

Lawler leads the Elks in receiving with 384 yards. He’s first in the CFL in targets (54) and second in league in receptions with 33.

The Elks announced on Tuesday the addition of three more players to their Wall of Honour.

Defensive backs Joe Hollimon and Ed Jones, and running back Jim Germany will be honoured during the Elks home game on August 13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Three greats take their place among Green and Gold legends. 2022 Wall of Honour inductees:

𝐸𝒹 𝒥𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓈 DETAILS | https://t.co/V7O9HMlo9e | #GoElks #CFL #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/cZGL25HBIJ — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 19, 2022

All three players were key to Edmonton’s five-in-a-row Grey Cup championship teams from 1978 to 1982.

Hollimon is the franchise leader in most interception returns for a touchdown, with seven. He’s a three-time Western Division All-Star (1976, 1978, and 1982) and a CFL All-Star in 1978.

Germany scored a team record 18 rushing touchdown in 1981 and holds the team record for most rushing touchdowns in a one game with four, also set in 1981.

Germany is a three-time, 1,000-yard rusher. He was named a CFL All-Star twice (1979, 1981) and Western Division All-Star in 1981.

Jones is a four-time Western Division All-Star (1978, 1979, 1980, 1981) and a three-time CFL All-Star (1979, 1980, 1981). He led the CFL with 10 interceptions in the 1980 season, tied for second-most in franchise history.

Hollimon, Germany, and Jones will bring the list of Wall of Honour inductees to 41.