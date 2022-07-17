Edmonton Elks sign 2 new players

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks signed two new players on Sunday — running back Maleek Irons and quarterback Ben Holmes.

Irons, 26, joins the Elk’s active roster after defensive linebacker Jalen Collins and offensive linebacker D’Antne Demery were released.

Irons comes to Edmonton from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons between 2019 and 2022. The Chilliwack, B.C. native was selected by Hamilton in the third round, 22nd overall of the 2019 CFL Draft. He appeared in 24 games, with 74 carries for 324 yards and one rushing touchdown and 18 receptions for 116 yards, according to a press release from the Elks organization.

Holmes, 27, now on the Elk’s practice roster, “recently spent time in training camp with the Montreal Alouettes, following stints with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League,” according to the press release.

He was the starting quarterback during the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Tarleton (NCAA Division 2.)

He finished his career with “the fifth-most passing yards (5,997), the most passing yards per game (262.3) and the second-most passing touchdowns (62) in” the school’s history. The team played two undefeated regular seasons during his time in Texas.

The Elks will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 22 in Edmonton.