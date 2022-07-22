Pigeons found ‘shuddering uncontrollably’ in suspected poisoning: Toronto Wildlife Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of pigeons were found “convulsing and seizing” on Thursday in what may have been a “malicious” poisoning, according to the Toronto Wildlife Centre.

In a post on the Toronto Wildlife Centre’s Facebook page, the organization said they received “several devastating calls” from individuals who were concerned after seeing pigeons in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area.

They responded and “arrived to a tragic scene,” the post said.

Many of the birds were dead in the grass, while others were “shuddering uncontrollably.”

“Three pigeons were found weak, but alive and struggling, and were captured and rushed in for emergency care,” the post said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two others were brought in by kind-hearted members of the public.”

The organization said two of the five pigeons experienced seizures, but their veterinary team provided medicine which stopped the convulsions.

The five birds were placed in oxygen caging and have improved slightly.

“An empty tray and dish of water were found in the area, but it has not been determined whether this was related to the malicious incident,” the organization said.

Some of the pigeons that died have been sent in for testing to confirm whether or not they were poisoned.

“While we await results, we are asking residents in the area to please keep an eye out for suspicious activity and for pigeons who need help,” the Toronto Wildlife Centre said.

The organization noted that birds that have been poisoned will often convulse or seize and could experience wing tremors, bleeding through the mouth, and difficulty moving.

If someone sees a bird in need of medical care, they should contact the Toronto Wildlife Centre at 416-631-0662, the post said.

Advertisement