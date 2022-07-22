Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pigeons found ‘shuddering uncontrollably’ in suspected poisoning: Toronto Wildlife Centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 1:13 pm
Five of the pigeons were treated by the Toronto Wildlife Centre. View image in full screen
Five of the pigeons were treated by the Toronto Wildlife Centre. Facebook / Toronto Wildlife Centre

Dozens of pigeons were found “convulsing and seizing” on Thursday in what may have been a “malicious” poisoning, according to the Toronto Wildlife Centre.

In a post on the Toronto Wildlife Centre’s Facebook page, the organization said they received “several devastating calls” from individuals who were concerned after seeing pigeons in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area.

They responded and “arrived to a tragic scene,” the post said.

Many of the birds were dead in the grass, while others were “shuddering uncontrollably.”

Read more: Daily Harvest meal kits made almost 500 people sick. They’ve finally found why

“Three pigeons were found weak, but alive and struggling, and were captured and rushed in for emergency care,” the post said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two others were brought in by kind-hearted members of the public.”

The organization said two of the five pigeons experienced seizures, but their veterinary team provided medicine which stopped the convulsions.

Trending Stories

The five birds were placed in oxygen caging and have improved slightly.

“An empty tray and dish of water were found in the area, but it has not been determined whether this was related to the malicious incident,” the organization said.

Some of the pigeons that died have been sent in for testing to confirm whether or not they were poisoned.

“While we await results, we are asking residents in the area to please keep an eye out for suspicious activity and for pigeons who need help,” the Toronto Wildlife Centre said.

The organization noted that birds that have been poisoned will often convulse or seize and could experience wing tremors, bleeding through the mouth, and difficulty moving.

If someone sees a bird in need of medical care, they should contact the Toronto Wildlife Centre at 416-631-0662, the post said.

Click to play video: 'Chronic wasting disease spreading in Prairie provinces' Chronic wasting disease spreading in Prairie provinces
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagWildlife tagToronto Wildlife Centre tagbird poisoning tagBathurst Street and Steeles Avenue tagBirds poisoned tagBirds Poisoned Toronto tagPigeons poisoned tagPigeons poisoned Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers