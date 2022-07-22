Menu

Crime

Suspected car thieves spotted in Kelowna, ditch car in Midway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 5:00 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIANPRESS/Bayne Stanley

Midway residents have been asked to stay vigilant after suspects, spotted in an allegedly stolen vehicle, disappeared in the Kelowna area.

Two men, estimated to be in their 40s, are said to be at large in Midway following a chase by RCMP.

“The investigation into the stolen vehicle was originally initiated in the Kelowna area,” RCMP said in a press release.

“When police officers attempted to stop the vehicle and its occupants, the stolen vehicle fled from police. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 4 p.m. (Thursday) however they were unsuccessful.”

Police said the officers were able to locate the vehicle near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

Midway RCMP is warning the residents of the area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.

 

