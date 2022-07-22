Canada working to help move grain from Ukraine, but faith in Russia ‘nil,’ says Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working to help get much-needed grain out of Ukraine to famine-threatened parts of the world now that the embattled country and Russia have signed deals to allow that to happen.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements today with Turkey and the United Nations, clearing the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain–as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Prince Edward Island, Trudeau cautioned that Russia has shown nothing but bad faith, adding his faith in the country is “pretty much nil.”

2:14 Turkey’s Erdoğan says vessel traffic carrying grain will start in coming days, calls for end of war Turkey’s Erdoğan says vessel traffic carrying grain will start in coming days, calls for end of war

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says Canada has been working with other countries and the UN to share its grain storage and shipment expertise and he’s feeling optimistic about the effort.

The development ends a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

Trudeau says Canada and its allies will be watching closely to make sure the agreements do not put Ukraine at risk of being further invaded and attacked by Russia.

1:55 3 Ukrainian cities to export grains through Black Sea after Turkey deal: U.N. chief 3 Ukrainian cities to export grains through Black Sea after Turkey deal: U.N. chief

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

–With files from The Associated Press