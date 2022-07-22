Menu

Canada

Canada working to help move grain from Ukraine, but faith in Russia ‘nil,’ says Trudeau

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 12:20 pm
Click to play video: '‘Canada’s confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil’: Trudeau' ‘Canada’s confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil’: Trudeau
WATCH: Speaking in P.E.I. on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how it’s leading to a strain on food supply and energy, stating, "Canada's confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil." Trudeau added Russia has "demonstrated nothing but poor faith" in its dealings with Ukraine and other global countries that oppose their invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working to help get much-needed grain out of Ukraine to famine-threatened parts of the world now that the embattled country and Russia have signed deals to allow that to happen.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements today with Turkey and the United Nations, clearing the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain–as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Prince Edward Island, Trudeau cautioned that Russia has shown nothing but bad faith, adding his faith in the country is “pretty much nil.”

Click to play video: 'Turkey’s Erdoğan says vessel traffic carrying grain will start in coming days, calls for end of war' Turkey’s Erdoğan says vessel traffic carrying grain will start in coming days, calls for end of war
Turkey’s Erdoğan says vessel traffic carrying grain will start in coming days, calls for end of war

Read more: Ukraine, Russia sign separate UN deals to export grain on Black Sea

Trudeau says Canada has been working with other countries and the UN to share its grain storage and shipment expertise and he’s feeling optimistic about the effort.

Trending Stories

The development ends a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

Trudeau says Canada and its allies will be watching closely to make sure the agreements do not put Ukraine at risk of being further invaded and attacked by Russia.

Click to play video: '3 Ukrainian cities to export grains through Black Sea after Turkey deal: U.N. chief' 3 Ukrainian cities to export grains through Black Sea after Turkey deal: U.N. chief
3 Ukrainian cities to export grains through Black Sea after Turkey deal: U.N. chief

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

–With files from The Associated Press

© 2022 The Canadian Press
