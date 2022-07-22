Hamilton Tiger-Cats come up short against BC Lions

Send this page to someone via email

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had kept it close to the B.C. Lions, down only 5.

But on a short week, flying across country, it appeared Hamilton’s energy waned and the Lions, after a bye week took advantage.

Nathan Rourke, the Oakville-born QB for the Lions came as advertised, throwing 250 yards on 22 of 30 passing connecting on 2 TDs.

In the first quarter, the Ticats forced two turnovers on the first two BC possessions — including a stop on third down and an unlikely interception from defensive lineman Julian Howsare.

Despite the turnovers, Dane Evans and Hamilton’s offence wasn’t able to take advantage of it.

However, at the end of the first quarter, the Ticats were only down 3-0.

In the second quarter, the Ticats found some rhythm, and scored on a couple of field goals off the foot of Seth Small, but trailed 10-6 at the half.

The Ticats received the second-half kickoff, and after moving the ball efficiently, Tim White fumbled it, and the Lions made Hamilton pay. Rourke drove the Lions down the field and completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Lucky Whitehead, increasing their lead 17-6.

At the end of the third, the Ticats responded with a drive of their own, with Evans lobbing a 32-yard TD pass to Steven Dunbar Junior — his team leading fourth of the season. The team missed the two-point conversion making the score 17-12 for BC.

In the fourth quarter, the Ticats had their chances, including a Tunde Adeleke interception in BC territory with under two minutes to go. The Ticats, however, were unable to get anything going and turned over the ball on downs.

A last-second Hail Mary attempt was intercepted.

Dane Evans was 26-38 passing for 297 yards and one TD, and one interception.

The Ticats fall to 1-5 on the season, while the BC Lions improve to 4-1. The Cats’ next game is July 28 at Tim Hortons Field against the Montreal Alouettes.