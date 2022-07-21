Expectant parents bracing for epidural shortage in Saskatchewan

Pregnancy can be a stressful time for families, not to mention potentially painful, especially during childbirth. And a recent announcement by the Saskatchewan Health Authority has given expectant parents a little more to worry about.

SHA said an epidural catheter kit shortage is expected, thanks to a North America-wide supply-chain issue. This medication is considered the “golden standard” for controlling labour pain.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation to be in and you know, birthing-people and mothers are going to be paying the price for this one,” says Sara Beckel, coordinator for Regina Perinatal Health Services (RPHS).

Morgan Taylor’s second child is due in three weeks. She was initially scared when the announcement was made.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the days progressed I became more accustomed to the thought that it’s nothing in my control and I need to just deal with it as it comes.”

“The hospital will give me some sort of pain killer, it doesn’t matter what it is I guess at this point, as long as I get something.”

3:38 Pregnancy & COVID-19 Pregnancy & COVID-19 – Jan 6, 2022

The SHA says this shortage is different from what they’ve seen in the past.

“What is rather unique about this situation … is the uncertainty and unpredictability at the short notice,” says Dr. Mateen Raazi, the provincial department head of anesthesiology.

“In the past we have had disruptions that have affected anesthetic medications and anesthetic supplies, but usually the notice is fairly well advanced. I’m talking about pre-pandemic times, and we’re able to put in mitigating strategies and have a lot more time to react to it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Provincial Department Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Joanne Sivertson, says the multiple supply-chain issues has left uncertainty regarding this medication.

“The amount we have currently existing and the amount that we are anticipating to get in the near future remains actually unclear.”

Read more: Alberta Health Services taking action over shortage of epidural catheters

While it makes for an unsettling situation for soon-to-be parents, there are other alternatives.

“Before the age of epidural and other medications, we did have a lot of effective ways of helping women to cope with their pain,” says Sivertson. “So we are refreshing our nursing staffs’ comfort with using non-pharmacological methods, but we also have other medications and routes for administration to be used.”

“Movement, and physical touch, water, and of course doula support,” says Beckel.

1:48 Fitness trend sees expectant mothers dancing during labour Fitness trend sees expectant mothers dancing during labour – Mar 6, 2018

From Seed to Sprout is a perinatal organization and says they hope to educate expectant parents on some misconceived perceptions regarding childbirth.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we just know what to expect, and we take away that fear portion, because we know fear increases tension and then tension increases pain,” says Loreli Palandri, co-owner of From Seed to Sprout. “Then when we have more pain we have more fear, and then more tension and it’s kind of just a vicious cycle.”

Fellow co-owner, Sara Forster, says these fears generally come from what people see on television, and hearing negative stories from someone else’s experience.

“It is very important for them to talk it out with people, but sometimes they do it in a way that is maybe not so helpful to other pregnant people.”

Support for those going through this process is especially important.

“Just having continuous support helps to build the pregnant person’s own natural hormones that help progress labour on their own,” says Forster, “and help them to just draw on their strength an experience to make for a smoother birth experience.”

Raazi says their patients are at the centre of everything they do, and they are doing their best to provide the highest quality care.

“We’re there, we’re trained, and we’re going to look after you no matter what it takes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're there, we're trained, and we're going to look after you no matter what it takes."

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor says she hopes parents expecting their first child can put their mind at ease.

“The hospital is not going to leave you hanging by any means. They’ll figure something out, and the shortage isn’t going to last forever.”

“It’ll be OK, just go into it with positive thinking.”

For those expecting a little bundle of joy in the next few weeks, the SHA is encouraging them to discuss pain management options with their care provider.