Prepare for shortage of epidural catheter kits for pain management during childbirth: SHA

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking families and doctors to prepare for a shortage of epidural catheter kits that are mainly used for managing pain during childbirth and C-sections.

They are also used to provide postoperative pain management for major abdominal and chest surgeries.

According to a SHA press release, world-wide supply chain issues are impacting the ability for care teams to provide the kits to pregnant women. In response to the shortage the SHA is asking expecting parents to review pain management options with their caregivers.

“Our patients are at the centre of everything we do,” said Dr. Mateen Raazi, SHA Provincial Department Head, Anesthesiology. “There are many ways we can help with safe and effective pain management for our patients having surgery and for our pregnant patients in labour.”

Alternative pain control methods include medications through spinal, inhaled, intravenous, or intramuscular injection. Pain may also be reduced through local anesthetic nerve blocks, therapeutic touch, breathing, and positioning techniques.

The press release said that SHA is working to secure more supplies and make sure care teams are optimally utilizing supplies.

“The primary goal of the obstetrical care team continues to be safe and compassionate care for our patients, newborns, and their families,” said Dr. Joanne Sivertson, SHA Provincial Department Head, Obstetrics and Gynecology. “We are committed to working as a team to provide therapeutic management and pain control that is individualized to the needs and goals of the patient.”