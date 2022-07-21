Menu

Crime

K9 dispatched after driver flees scene of crash on 401 in Thames Centre: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2022 5:14 pm
OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre and say they are on the lookout for the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway around 11:15 p.m. at Dorchester Road when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a commercial vehicle, causing the passenger vehicle to leave the roadway and roll, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot before officers arrived, and a K9 unit was dispatched to the scene, however the lone occupant was not located.

Read more: London, Ont. man faces indecent exposure charges in cases involving children

No serious injuries were reported, and police say the driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The collision slowed eastbound traffic for a period due to a blocked lane. All lanes were open as of 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

