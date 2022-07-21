Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man faces indecent exposure charges in cases involving children

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2022 2:58 pm
John Lindsay Bayer, 68, of London, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age. View image in full screen
John Lindsay Bayer, 68, of London, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age. Via London Police Service

London police issued a public safety warning after a London man was arrested concerning two indecent act investigations involving children earlier this month.

In both cases, police say the accused and the victims were not known to each other.

On July 4, at around 1:15 p.m., police say a young girl was with family members inside a shopping centre in the 1200-block of Fanshawe Park Road West when a man exposed himself to her.

Police say the man left the store, and the victim told family members about the incident, who then called the police.

Read more: London police deem death of woman found in Thames not suspicious in nature

The second incident happened at the same location on July 12, around 4 p.m., when another young girl who was with her family when a man exposed himself to her.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim told a family member, and the police were contacted again.

Police identified and arrested a man on July 13.

John Lindsay Bayer, 68, of London, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, and released a photo of the man.

The man remains in custody and was expected to appear in London court on July 15.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service taglps tagIndecent Act tagindecent exposure children tagJohn Lindsay Bayer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers