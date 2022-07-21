London, Ont. man faces indecent exposure charges in cases involving children

Send this page to someone via email

London police issued a public safety warning after a London man was arrested concerning two indecent act investigations involving children earlier this month.

In both cases, police say the accused and the victims were not known to each other.

On July 4, at around 1:15 p.m., police say a young girl was with family members inside a shopping centre in the 1200-block of Fanshawe Park Road West when a man exposed himself to her.

Police say the man left the store, and the victim told family members about the incident, who then called the police.

The second incident happened at the same location on July 12, around 4 p.m., when another young girl who was with her family when a man exposed himself to her.

The victim told a family member, and the police were contacted again.

PLS RT – LONDON, ON (July 21, 2022) – London police are issuing a #PublicSafety warning after a #ldnont man was arrested in relation to two indecent act investigations that took earlier this month. Investigators believe there may be additional victims. https://t.co/RimTDHrza8 pic.twitter.com/j8tgijfdux — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 21, 2022

Police identified and arrested a man on July 13.

John Lindsay Bayer, 68, of London, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, and released a photo of the man.

The man remains in custody and was expected to appear in London court on July 15.