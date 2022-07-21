Toronto man, 55, charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on April 20, officers executed a search warrant in the Coxwell Avenue and Danforth Road area.

Police allege that during the search, a “quantity of child sexual abuse material was located and seized.”

The force said 55-year-old Richard Burdett from Toronto was arrested.

Police said he was charged with luring a child under 18-years-old, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography and making child pornography available.

Police said Burdett was also allegedly using the usernames “fstopvox” and “F_Stop_Fitzgerald” on social media.

According to police, on Thursday, several new charges were added.

The force said Burdett was charged with four counts of luring a child under 18, two counts of sexual exploitation, making child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

