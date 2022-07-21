Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. listed at 2,058 hectares for 4th straight day

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning quite close to Lytton in B.C.’s Southern Interior has remained relatively stable since Monday.

On Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated information on the Nohomin Creek blaze, which began last Thursday and quickly grew to 1,500 hectares.

On Monday, BCWS mapped the fire at 2,058 hectares, and its size remained the same on Thursday. However, with hot temperatures about to get hotter next week, the weather is concerning.

“With less cloud cover, sunny weather and temperatures warming up more quickly throughout the day, relative humidity will be lower than over the weekend and fuels will continue to dry out,” said BC Wildfire.

“This is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity, creating potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times.”

Though it hasn’t grown in size of late, it’s still considered an out-of-control fire and is just 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

BCWS says the fire’s south, east and north flanks aren’t exhibiting much activity, though the west flank remains active. That last flank is in steep and inoperable terrain.

Evacuation alerts and orders issued last week are still in effect, and Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is closed. However, traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 12 aren’t being impacted.

Battling the blaze, according to BCWS, are four 21-person crews, eight attack crews and 18 Lytton First Nation firefighters, along with structure protection personnel, four water tenders and 11 helicopters.

BCWS says containment lines built on the south, east and north flanks continue to hold up well against gusting afternoon winds, and that 1,500 feet of sprinklers and hose lay has been installed along the Stein Valley walking path.

The sprinkler system was activated on Wednesday to add moisture into the valley bottom ahead of the anticipated hot and dry afternoon conditions.

More hose lay, handlines and containment are in Thursday’s plans, with crews also looking to extinguish pockets of heat and smoke found during mop-up and patrol efforts.

BCWS says helicopters will also provide bucketing support, and that rappel crews are establishing helipads.

“Structure protection assessment and triaging remains ongoing,” said BCWS. “While fire activity across the majority of the fire is minimal, this work is proactive in the event of an increase in fire activity as a result of the warming and drying trend.”

More information about the fire can be found on BC Wildfire’s website.

