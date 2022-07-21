Woman missing since 2016 believed victim of homicide: Calgary police

Calgary police say a woman missing since 2016 is believed to be the victim of homicide and are turning to the public for help in the investigation.

Police held a media availability Thursday afternoon to release more details about what happened to Tammie Doreen Howard.

The 49-year-old woman was last heard from on Christmas Eve in 2016. Her family then reported her missing in April 2017.

Police said a sighting of Howard, who was also known by the name “Irish,” was reported in November 2017, but nothing came of it.

Her family said at the time it was uncharacteristic for Howard to go so long without contacting them.

Police said they have spent the last five years following up on many leads and have come to the conclusion she was murdered.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said they’re now looking for a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler that may be connected to the case.

“We believe this vehicle played a part in this homicide. As far as which part that played, we’re asking for the public’s help in regards to that,” said Schiavetta. “If someone knows who the registered owner was, was this vehicle used, how it was used in the homicide, these are the things that we need from the public.”

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Police released this stock photo of a Jeep Wrangler believed to be similar to the one related to Tammie Howard’s death on July 21, 2022.

Schiavetta said they’re working hard to solve the five-year-old case.

“Some homicides we’re able to solve within hours, sometimes days, sometimes months. Sometimes it takes us years. But our commitment to any family of a homicide (victim) is that we’ll do anything we can utilizing all of the resources of the police service to try to hold people accountable.

He added the investigation is progressing, but stressed they need help from the public to continue to “push the investigation in a positive direction.”

Anyone with information about Howard’s disappearance, or information about the Jeep Wrangler, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.