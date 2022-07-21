Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec comedian, radio host Philippe Bond to stop performing amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 2:41 pm
Philippe Bond at the 19th Gala les Olivier in Montreal on Sunday, December 10, 2017. View image in full screen
Philippe Bond at the 19th Gala les Olivier in Montreal on Sunday, December 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Denis Beaumont

Quebec comedian and radio host Philippe Bond says he’s withdrawing from public life after the publication of an article today featuring women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The article in La Presse described various incidents alleged by eight women against the popular comedian between 2006 and 2015.

In a short message to his Instagram account, Bond says he was stunned by what he read in the article.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he doesn’t recognize the person described in the story.

Trending Stories

Out of respect for his collaborators and to not subject them to an avalanche of media questions, Bond says he’s retiring from public life, including his radio hosting duties and live shows.

He says he is overwhelmed by what his wife and children will have to go through and says he must take care of them first.

Click to play video: 'Jury awards Johnny Depp $15 million in damages in defamation suit against Amber Heard' Jury awards Johnny Depp $15 million in damages in defamation suit against Amber Heard
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagWomen tagsexual harassment tagsexual misconduct tagAllegations tagPerforming tagQuebec comedian tagPhilippe Bond tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers