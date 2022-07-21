E-scooter injuries on the rise in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan communities are dealing with some unintended consequences from their respective e-scooter rollouts, according to the Interior Health Authority.

In a press release issued Wednesday, health officials said 2021 data suggests an increase in the number of scooter-related injuries as compared with the previous five years. The press release doesn’t indicate how many more injuries there were.

“The most affected age groups were young individuals between the ages of 20 and 40, and the most common types of injuries were fracture of the upper extremities and open wounds to the head and neck,” Interior Health said in the release.

More than 90 per cent of individuals injured were not wearing a helmet at the time of injury.

“It’s important that everyone plays their part to prevent transportation-related injuries and associated impacts experienced in our communities,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer with Interior Health.

“There are significant health-care costs as well and personal impacts for people who experience serious injuries.”

Interior Health offered up some tips to ride safely and reduce the risk of injury.

Wear a helmet

Don’t carry passengers (e.g., doubling)

Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol

If you are a less experienced rider, start slow and in areas of low traffic

Ride at a safe speed and in designated areas such as protected lanes and quiet streets

Remember you must be 16 or older to ride an e-scooter in B.C. (Kelowna-based operators currently require you to be 18 or older)

Know the rules – familiarize yourself with where you can and cannot ride

Ensure your e-scooter is equipped with a braking system and added safety features, including a bell, lights and reflectors

Information on the shared e-scooter programs operating within Interior Health, including their safe use and designated areas for riding, are available on the City of Kelowna, City of Vernon and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s websites.

