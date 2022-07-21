SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec premier says public health not recommending new measures to fight COVID wave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 12:38 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault says public health officials are not recommending new COVID-19 restrictions despite high levels of community transmission across the province.

Legault told reporters today that although COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 2,100, there are fewer patients in hospital with the disease compared with previous waves.

But he is suggesting Quebecers nonetheless avoid visiting the province’s “overloaded” emergency rooms except for serious medical problems, because many health-care workers are off sick with COVID-19 or on vacation.

He also announced that the province plans to begin offering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged six months to five years old next week.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 20 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 53-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

They say there are 2,110 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 59 people in intensive care, a rise of two from the day before.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
